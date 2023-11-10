Zacha recorded an assist on the power play in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The 26-year-old has been on a bit of a tear in the past three games tallying one goal and two assists. He's averaged 3:29 minutes of ice time on the power play in this stretch and one of his assists was on the man advantage. Zacha also has registered five total shots on goal and six hits in this span. Look for the youngster to keep producing points as he's paired with six-time All-Star Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the first line.