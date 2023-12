Zacha (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Zacha's placement on IR was likely made retroactive to Sunday. Even if that's the case, the 26-year-old pivot will be forced to miss Boston's next two games at a minimum. With Zacha, who's picked up eight goals and 19 points through 26 contests this season, on the shelf, look for Morgan Geekie to have an expanded role in the short term.