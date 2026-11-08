Zacha registered two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Zacha picked up a pair of secondary helpers Sunday, as he got involved in the goals scored by Morgan Geekie and JJ Peterka. Overall, the 29-year-old Zacha is up to nine assists, 14 points, a plus-7 rating, 28 shots on net, 10 hits and six blocked shots voer 16 appearances this season. After posting a career year in 2025-26, Zacha is on track to challenge the 60-point mark for the second consecutive campaign. He's currently tied for the third-most points on the Bruins this season, asnd he should remain heavily involved from the team's top line and power play unit this season. He's a solid fantasy option in standard leagues and a must-roster player in deeper leagues moving forward.