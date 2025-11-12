Zacha scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

David Pastrnak's shot deflected off Zacha's skate and past Anthony Stolarz to put the Bruins up 1-0 at 4:27 of the first period. He's been Mr. Consistency this season. Most recently, he has points in six of his last seven games (three goals, three assists). And Zacha has put up at least one point in 13 of 18 games he's played this season. Eight of his 15 points have come on the power play.