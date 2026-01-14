Zacha scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Zacha scored at 10:59 of the second period, and that was all the Bruins needed for the win. The 28-year-old has earned four goals and two assists over his last five outings, giving him a productive run early in January to maintain his top-six role. The center is at 14 goals -- matching last year's total -- and 32 points through 46 contests while adding 72 shots on net, 40 hits and 24 PIM.