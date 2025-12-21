Zacha scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Zacha has scored in consecutive contests for just the second time this year. He's also earned a point in three straight outings. The second-line center is up to 10 goals, 25 points, 56 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 35 appearances. Zacha's mostly avoided long droughts, and his consistency on offense makes him a fine depth forward in fantasy.