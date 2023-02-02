Zacha scored twice on six shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Zacha helped the Bruins pull away in the third period with a pair of goals separated by just 3:11. The 25-year-old has racked up six tallies and four assists over his last nine outings while primarily playing on the second line. He has 11 goals, 35 points -- one shy of his career high -- and 83 shots on net through 51 games this season.