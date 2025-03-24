Zacha notched an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Zacha has three points over his last four contests, despite putting just one shot on goal in that span. The 27-year-old center is playing in a top-six role, but he'll need to generate more chances to avoid a season-ending slump. Overall, he's produced 14 goals, 29 helpers, 120 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-2 rating through 72 appearances. This will likely be his weakest of three seasons as a Bruin, though it's still better than every campaign he had with the Devils.