Zacha scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2.

Zacha has a goal, an assist, three shots and two hits over two playoff games so far. Both of his points have come on the power play, where he's seeing time on the first unit. The 29-year-old had a career year in the regular season with 30 goals and 65 points across 78 appearances. Zacha is in the playoffs for the fourth time in his career -- over the previous three postseason runs, he totaled a goal and 12 points in 25 contests.