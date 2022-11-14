Zacha scored a goal during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

After failing to live up to his draft potential in New Jersey, Zacha started his second act in Boston this season. The 2015 No. 6 overall draft pick has yet to deliver consistent scoring at the NHL level, but he appears to be fitting in with his new club. In 385 games with the Devils, Zacha registered a minus-66 rating. In 16 appearances with the Bruins, he is a plus-1. Zacha, who connected for the first time in six games Sunday, scored off an odd-man rush during 4-on-4 play.