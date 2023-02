Zacha contributed a goal in a 3-2 win over Edmonton on Monday.

Zacha's marker at 19:30 of the second period proved to be the game-winner. He has 14 goals and 40 points in 59 contests this season. The 25-year-old has reached the 40-point milestone for the first time in his career. In 2021-22, Zacha finished with 15 goals and what was at the time a personal-best 36 points in 70 contests while playing for New Jersey.