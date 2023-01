Zacha signed a four-year, $19 million extension with the Bruins on Saturday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Zacha has produced 25 points through 42 contests in his first with the Bruins, and it appears to be enough to have the team commit to him long-term. The 25-year-old's new deal runs through the end of the 2026-27 campaign. He's played primarily in a middle-six role this season after he was traded for Erik Haula over the summer.