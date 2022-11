Zacha recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Zacha may be stuck in a six-game goal drought, during which he has registered a mere seven shots, but has racked up six helpers over that stretch. While Zacha is unlikely to join the top power-play unit unless there is an injury, he should still see plenty of opportunities with the man advantage where he can offer solid mid-range fantasy value.