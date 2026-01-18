Zacha posted two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Zacha continues to surge in January. He has four goals and five assists over eight contests this month. The 28-year-old center is up to 35 points (14 goals, 21 helpers), 75 shots on net, 40 hits, 24 PIM, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 48 appearances. Zacha should continue to have plenty of scoring upside in a second-line role. He's on pace to push for the first 60-point campaign of his career.