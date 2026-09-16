General manager Don Sweeney said Wednesday that the team remains in communication with Zacha's representation regarding his future, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Zacha has been a trade candidate during the offseason, but Sweeney reiterated the 29-year-old's importance to the club Wednesday and indicated that the Bruins still have interest in striking a long-term deal with him ahead of the final year of his contract. Zacha has made at least 78 regular-season appearances in each of his four years with the Bruins, most recently recording a career-high 30 goals with 35 assists, 64 hits, 28 PIM and 26 blocked shots while averaging 16:51 of ice time across 78 regular-season appearances last season.