Zacha scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

Zacha broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, deflecting a Kevin Shattenkirk shot past Petr Mrazek to give Boston a 1-0 lead. It's the first goal and second point of the season for Zacha after he tallied a career-high 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) last season. While it's been a slow start for the 26-year-old center, Zacha should be a high-upside fantasy option on the Bruins' first line with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand while also logging time on the top power-play unit.