Zacha scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Winnipeg.

Zacha extended Boston's lead to 2-0 in the first period, ripping a wrist shot from the circle that banked in off the crossbar. Zacha has points in three straight games, logging two goals and two assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger is up to 18 goals and 47 points, both career highs, through 67 games in his first year with the Bruins.