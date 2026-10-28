Zacha scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Zacha scored 1:31 into the game, but Pyotr Kochetkov wouldn't give up another goal after that. The 29-year-old Zacha had gone four games without scoring, though he had four assists in that span. He's up to three goals, five helpers, 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances this season. Zacha had a career-high 65 points in 78 regular-season outings last year, so a high level of offense is to be expected, especially while he's in a top-six role.