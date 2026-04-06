Zacha scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers. He also recorded three hits and a blocked shot.

Zacha has been one of the most productive players for the Bruins in recent weeks, cracking the scoresheet in all but two of his last 13 games while tallying 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in that span. The 29-year-old forward has been deadly on the power play of late, as he's scored his last three -- all in Boston's last five games -- with the man advantage. Zacha has scored 11 of his 29 goals this season in power-play situations.