Zacha (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against New Jersey, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Zacha is slated to play between Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk after missing Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis. The 26-year-old Zacha has nine goals, 25 points and 69 shots on net through 38 games this season.