Zacha signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Bruins on Monday to avoid arbitration, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Zacha was traded to the Bruins in July after posting a career-high 36 points (15 goals and 21 assists) across 70 games for the Devils last season. The 25-year-old winger should have a good chance to once again produce double-digit goals and 35-plus points while skating in a middle-six role and receiving second-unit power-play minutes in 2022-23.