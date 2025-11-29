Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Slated to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zacha (upper body) is expected to play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.
Zacha missed Friday's game against the Rangers, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. The 28-year-old will slot back onto the second line and should also see power-play time.
More News
-
Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Game-time decision•
-
Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury•
-
Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Points in six of last seven games•
-
Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Nets game-winner Thursday•
-
Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Four-game, four-point streak•
-
Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Posts multi-point effort•