Zacha won't return to Thursday's game against Philadelphia because of an upper-body injury.

Zacha scored a goal at 10:30 of the first period to put Boston ahead 2-0, and he logged 10:46 of ice time before exiting the game. He's up to 15 goals and 37 points in 54 outings, including Thursday's action. If Zacha can't play Saturday in Tampa Bay, then Alex Steeves might draw into the lineup. However, Elias Lindholm (upper body) couldn't play against the Flyers, so it's also possible that Lindholm will draw into the lineup Saturday, which would likely leave Steeves as a healthy scratch even if Zacha is unavailable.