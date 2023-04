Zacha provided a goal and an assist in Boston's 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Zacha earned his second consecutive multi-point game and his third in the span of five contests, giving him three goals and seven points in that span. He helped out on David Pastrnak's second goal of the second period, and contributed his own marker late in the third frame. Through 80 appearances this season, Zacha has 21 goals and 57 points.