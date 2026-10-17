Zacha (undisclosed) left Friday's game versus the Ducks in the third period after taking a hit, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Zacha didn't play for about the last nine minutes of the game. Prior to his exit, he had two assists, both coming on the power play. He entered the contest as the Bruins' top-line center, so he would be a big loss if he can't play versus the Kings on Saturday. If Zacha is out, Fraser Minten or Matthew Poitras could see the biggest bumps in ice time while Sean Kuraly would likely draw back into the lineup. Expect an update on Zacha prior to Saturday's 9 p.m. Eastern puck drop.