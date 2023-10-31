Zacha logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Zacha picked up an assist on Charlie McAvoy's game-tying goal in the third period before scoring the game-winner in overtime, beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a wrist shot off a rush. The 26-year-old Zacha now has points in four straight games, tallying three goals and two assists in that span, after he was held to just one point through his first five contests. Zacha's shown chemistry with David Pastrnak on Boston's top line while averaging 3:39 on the power play through his first nine games this season.