Zacha recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

With Patrice Bergeron (rest) getting the afternoon off, Zacha moved into a top-six role and took full advantage of his shifts with David Pastrnak, helping set up the last two of the sniper's three goals. Zacha's first season in Boston has been the best of his career, and he's set new career highs with 18 goals, 53 points and a plus-26 rating through 76 games.