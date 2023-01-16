Zacha scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 6-0 win over the Flyers.

After setting up David Pastrnak early in the first period for what proved to be the game-winning goal, Zacha potted a couple of his own for his first multi-goal game of the season. This was the 25-year-old's first game since signing a four-year contract extension over the weekend, and he remains on track for a career-best campaign with seven goals and 28 points through 43 games.