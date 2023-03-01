Zacha scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Zacha capitalized on chaos in the Flames' zone late on a third-period power play. A big hit by Nikita Zadorov took another Flame out of the play, leaving Zacha wide open at the far post to shovel in a pass from Dmitry Orlov. Zacha enjoyed a productive February with six tallies and two assists over 10 games. The 25-year-old has a career-high 41 points, including four on the power play, with 95 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-19 rating through 60 appearances.