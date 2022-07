Zacha was traded from the Devils to the Bruins in exchange for Erik Haula on Wednesday, Sportsnet reports.

Zacha drew into 70 games with New Jersey in 2021-22, picking up 15 goals and 36 points while averaging 16:51 of ice time per contest. The 25-year-old winger should once again produce double-digit goals and 35-plus points while skating in a middle-six role and receiving second-unit power-play minutes in 2022-23.