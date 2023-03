Zacha picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The Bruins came out flat in this one and were down 4-0 late in the second period, but Zacha helped lead a comeback attempt that made the final score a little more respectable. The 25-year-old continues to add to his career-best numbers on the season, and through 14 games since the All-Star break, Zacha has five goals and 10 points.