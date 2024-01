Zacha picked up two assists while adding three shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

He helped set up the first two tallies of the afternoon as Boston surged out to a 4-0 lead in the first period. It was Zacha's first multi-point performance since Dec. 19, but the 26-year-old has still been productive in January, collecting a goal and eight points over the last 11 games.