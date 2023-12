Zacha scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

He wrapped up the scoring on the night early in the third period by converting a slick feed from David Pastrnak. Zacha didn't go more than one game without getting onto the scoresheet through the entire month of November, racking up five goals and 12 points in 13 games, and the 26-year-old remains on course for a breakout campaign as the Bruins' new No. 1 center.