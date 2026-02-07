Zacha (upper body) has been ruled out of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Czechia pegged Zacha to start on the top line with Boston teammate David Pastrnak, but that plan won't come to fruition. The Czechs will replace Zacha with Filip Chlapik of the Czech Extraliga on the roster. Zacha will have some additional time over the Olympic break to recover, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup against Columbus on Feb. 26.