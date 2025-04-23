Zacha had a minor surgery to address an undisclosed injury, according to general manager Don Sweeney, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI on Wednesday.

Zacha's surgery was deemed minor, so he should be ready to return once training camp opens up in the fall. Barring an offseason acquisition, Zacha figures to enter the 2025-26 campaign as the No. 2 center for the Bruins. The 28-year-old Czech saw action in all 82 regular-season games this year in which he tallied 14 goals and 33 helpers -- missing the 20-goal and 50-point thresholds for the first time since 2021-22.