Zacha (upper body) will play in Tuesday's road clash against the Stars, per Adam Pellerin of NESN.

Zacha was originally deemed a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's contest, but he appears to be a full go ahead of Tuesday's clash, barring any setbacks. The 29-year-old center sustained his upper-body injury Friday against the Ducks, which caused him to miss Saturday's tilt. Overall, he has two goals, five points, 12 shots on net, a plus-four rating and five blocked shots across eight appearances. He's expected to draw into Boston's lineup as the top-line center once again Tuesday, positioning him well for a solid day in fantasy upon his return.