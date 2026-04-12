Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Won't play against Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zacha has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.
Since the Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth, they're resting several of their regulars -- including Zacha -- for their penultimate regular-season game. Across five appearances in April, Zacha has recorded two goals, two assists, five hits and a blocked shot while averaging 16:57 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether he'll suit up Tuesday against the Devils, but he should be back for the start of postseason play.
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