Zacha has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

Since the Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth, they're resting several of their regulars -- including Zacha -- for their penultimate regular-season game. Across five appearances in April, Zacha has recorded two goals, two assists, five hits and a blocked shot while averaging 16:57 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether he'll suit up Tuesday against the Devils, but he should be back for the start of postseason play.