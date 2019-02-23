Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Back in action Saturday
Cehlarik (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blues.
Cehlarik was promoted from AHL Providence on Thursday, suggesting he had recovered from a lower-body injury suffered last Saturday against Vegas. His insertion into the lineup guarantees that and also removes Joakim Nordstrom from the equation against St. Louis. Cehlarik will slot in as the left wing on the third line and will look to build on his two points in three games prior to the injury.
