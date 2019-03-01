Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Back in the NHL
The Bruins have recalled Cehlarik from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
Cehlarik is back up with the big club to provide forward depth, with Sean Kuraly now in the NHL's concussion protocol after being forced out of Thursday's win over the Lightning. As a result, Cehlarik has a chance to re-enter the B's lineup Saturday against New Jersey, quite possibly on the team's third line.
