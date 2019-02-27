Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Back in the NHL
The Bruins have recalled Cehlarik on an emergency basis.
The team also summoned Karson Kuhlman with the same designation, hinting that the B's may be dealing with an injury up front. In 14 games for the big club to date, Cehlarik has logged four goals and six points. With Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson now in Boston's forward mix, Cehlarik's path to steady playing time is unclear, but the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has at least held his own when given the opportunity to suit up at the NHL level this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...