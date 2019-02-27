The Bruins have recalled Cehlarik on an emergency basis.

The team also summoned Karson Kuhlman with the same designation, hinting that the B's may be dealing with an injury up front. In 14 games for the big club to date, Cehlarik has logged four goals and six points. With Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson now in Boston's forward mix, Cehlarik's path to steady playing time is unclear, but the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has at least held his own when given the opportunity to suit up at the NHL level this season.