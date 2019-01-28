Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Back on second line
Cehlarik skated on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk at Monday's practice.
Cehlarik is back with the big club and poised to see top-six duty following Boston's bye week. His recent assignment to AHL Providence was presumably designed to allow the 6-foot-2 winger to keep playing during the NHL All-Star break, but the 23-year-old will now look to pick up where he left off with the Bruins after having logged two goals and three points in three contests with the team earlier this month.
