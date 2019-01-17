Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Bags pair of goals in loss
Cehlarik scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Despite losing the game, Boston's decision to move Chelarik into a top-six role paid dividends, as he scored a pair of goals and was a primary offensive catalyst for the Bruins on Wednesday. If he keeps up this pace, it could be a bit before he's back riding buses. Prior to his call up, Cehlarik was leading AHL Providence with 29 points in 37 games.
