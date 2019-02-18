Cehlarik suffered a lower-body injury against the Kings on Saturday, which caused him to miss Monday's game-day skate.

Cehlarik still managed to pick up an assist versus the Kings before getting hurt. The center's spot in the lineup for Monday's matchup with San Jose will likely go to Karson Kuhlman, while David Backes slots into a fourth-line role. In just 13 games this season, the 23-year-old Cehlarik registered four goals, two assists and 19 shots.