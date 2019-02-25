Cehlarik will be sent down to AHL Providence on Monday, but the plan is for him to be recalled immediately, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

The move will make Cehlarik eligible for the AHL postseason. With six points in 14 NHL games this year, Cehlarik has made quite the impact during his time at the top level. Unless his production drops off substantially, don't expect Boston to demote the youngster for real anytime soon.