The Bruins assigned Cehlarik to AHL Providence on Monday.

Cehlarik didn't record a point and went minus-2 through over two games during this NHL stint, and now he'll swap places with Cameron Hughes in the minors. The 24-year-old dominated in the AHL earlier this season with six goals and four assists through seven games, so he'll look to continue his development as he awaits his next shot with the big club.