Cehlarik potted the Bruins' second goal of the game in an eventual 3-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

This is the first point Cehlarik has posted since the All-Star break after putting up three points in three games prior to the break. The 23-year-old is seeing time on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, although he's been averaging only 14:29 of ice time through his seven games with the big club.