Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Gets the call
The Bruins called up Cehlarik on an emergency basis Sunday.
With the Bruins dealing with a slew of injuries to their forward group, they elected to recall Cehlarik. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that the 24-year-old will slot into the lineup for Sunday's clash against the Rangers on the fourth line. Sunday will be Cehlarik's first game at the NHL level for the 2019-20 campaign.
