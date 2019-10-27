The Bruins called up Cehlarik on an emergency basis Sunday.

With the Bruins dealing with a slew of injuries to their forward group, they elected to recall Cehlarik. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that the 24-year-old will slot into the lineup for Sunday's clash against the Rangers on the fourth line. Sunday will be Cehlarik's first game at the NHL level for the 2019-20 campaign.