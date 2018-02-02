Play

The Bruins have assigned Cehlarik to AHL Providence.

Cehlarik's latest recall lasted just one game, with his demotion possibly signalling that Noel Acciari (lower body) is poised to return to action. Cehlarik, who has logged one goal and two points in six games with Boston to date, is thus a candidate to be summoned the next time the B's need depth up front.

