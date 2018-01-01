Cehlarik (leg) was sent to AHL Providence on a rehab assignment Monday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Cehlarik is apparently healthy, but he'll remain on injured reserve until the Bruins are confident he's been eased back into the swing of things while playing in the minors. Before suffering the injury to his leg, the 22-year-old recorded one goal and one assist over five outings with Boston.