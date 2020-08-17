Cehlarik agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Swedish team Leksands IF on Monday.

Cehlarik racked up 16 goals and 21 assists in 48 contests for AHL Providence this season but was only able to break into three games with the Bruins this year. The winger did pick up an assist in those outings yet it wasn't enough to secure him more minutes with the big club. Cehlarik is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Bruins will likely hand him a qualifying offer if only to retain his NHL rights.